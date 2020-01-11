Kelly Clarkson Hits A Slam Dunk With Fans After Covering Post Malone’s ‘Sunflower’

Kelly Clarkson hit a slam dunk with fans for her cover of singer Post Malone‘s hit song “Sunflower” during The Kelly Clarkson Show staple segment, “Kellyoke.”

The first American Idol winner-turned talk show host turned both the music and vocals up for her own take of the tune, made famous by Post Malone and Swae Lee in 2018.

In a clip posted of her performance to the official Instagram page of the talk show, Kelly’s audience can be seen clapping and some even singing along to the tune, which in the caption is called “the unofficial theme song” of the weekday talk series.

Kelly looks at ease and happy to be performing the popular song. She is seen wearing an appropriate dress for the cover, a stunning black calf-length dress in black, accented with white flowers with yellow centers. Along with the blossoms featured on the garment are small green leaves.

The singer and songwriter paired the dress with some killer boots, which were knee-length and sported platform bottoms and sky-high spiked heels. Kelly wore her long blonde hair full and loose for her performance of the tune and accented the overall look of the outfit with simple oversized silver hoop earrings.

Fans took to the comments page of the video clip seen below, thanking Kelly for not only her performance of the song but her willingness to take chances by performing different types of songs and exposing her viewers to all genres of music from the recording industry.

“Love you and Posty too!! I especially love the Sunflower dress!!” applauded a fan of both Kelly and Post Malone’s on Instagram.

“I don’t think there is anything this girl can’t sing. I almost liked that better than the original,” commented a second fan of the talk show host of her cover version of the tune.

“Man, Garth Brooks described her perfectly when he said she is a POWERHOUSE!!! Lovvvvvvveeeee her voice!” remarked a third follower of Kelly’s on the social media sharing site.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has become more than just a way for Kelly to treat her fans to daily drops of her vocal prowess. The series has also become a friendly place where viewers can be exposed to different types of artists and performers, and stories of real people who share tales of their life experiences.

Kelly will soon be featured on the 18th season of The Voice after winning a third time with contestant Jake Hoot. Her fellow judges will be newbie Jonas Brothers singer and guitarist Nick Jonas, EGOT winner John Legend and country superstar Blake Shelton.

The newest season of The Voice will debut in February on NBC.