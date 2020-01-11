Kelly Ripa Rocks Short Shorts & Holds Son On Her Shoulders In Arizona Hiking Throwback

Kelly Ripa is mixing humor and good old-fashioned family fun in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the mother-of-three on Instagram know, Ripa regularly shares photos on her popular page, including a mix of throwbacks and current shots with some of her children and other people from work. In the most recent social media share, she threw it all the way back to 2007, where she and her family looked as cute as can be.

In the snapshot, Kelly told fans that for Flashback Friday, she wanted to share a photo where she was hiking with her in-laws and kids in Arizona. In the shot, the talk show host appeared next to her father-in-law and smiled slightly into the camera. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the snap, covering the majority of her face with a pair of large black sunglasses. The beauty showed off her killer legs in a pair of short green shorts, pairing the look with a pink tank top.

Even though she was on what appeared to be a scorching hike, Ripa held a black bag on her arm and carried a straw hat in her hand. But the cutest accessory of all was her son, Joaquin Consuelos, who proudly rode on his mother’s shoulders. Also in the shot was Ripa’s father-in-law, who looked casual in an orange T-shirt and a pair of khaki shorts. Kelly’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, made an appearance in the snapshot, wearing a pink skirt and white tank and facing her back toward the camera.

The post has earned Ripa a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes, in addition to 200-plus comments within just one hour of going live. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others loved the family aspect of it. A few more commented on the caption, where Ripa joked that carrying a purse and a child is a hiking requirement.

“Hilarious! I have one where I’m hiking in the Muir Woods in high heels, my hubby didn’t tell me what the surprise outing was going to be. Both excellent choices I think,” one fan commented.

“You practically haven’t aged, girl!” a second follower chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“Perfect illustration of mom life!!! You have a beautiful family!” a third Instagram user said, trailing their reply with a flexed-biceps and heart emoji.