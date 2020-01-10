Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Announce The Arrival Of Their Baby Boy, Bode James

Baby makes four for Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey. As fans of the Little People Big World stars know, the couple has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second child. Both members of the reality TV family have been updating fans on the pregnancy progress on social media with Audrey sharing plenty of bump photos on her stories this past week. Earlier today, the famous couple announced to fans that their precious bundle of joy had finally made his arrival on his due date — January 8.

Both Audrey and Jeremy broke the news on Instagram around the same time. Audrey’s multi-photo post started off with a snapshot of herself and Jeremy holding baby Bode in the hospital. The proud parents were all smiles as they sat on the hospital bed together while Audrey held the baby in her arms. Jeremy wrapped one arm around the baby and the other around his wife as he looked casual in a plain black t-shirt.

Despite the fact that she just gave birth, Audrey still looked stunning, wearing her long red locks down and curled with a trendy pink headband in her hair. Bode was all bundled up in a matching swaddle and hat. The next image in the series was a solo shot of the newest Roloff while the remaining three were images of the happy family all together though the couple’s eldest chid, Ember Jean was not pictured.

Since the post went live on Audrey’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans in just one short hour, racking up over 150,000 likes in addition to well over 5,000 comments — a number that continues to climb by the second. Most of her fans commented on the photo to congratulate the family on their new arrival while countless others simply gushed over how adorable Bode is. A few more weighed in using emoji instead of words.

“And Woah! He is a BIG boy for that tiny belly you had! Good job, mama! He is just PRECIOUS! Congrats Guys,” one fan gushed, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“Congratulations!! He’s SO adorable!!,” another raved, adding a baby and heart emoji.

“Congratulations on the arrival of your newborn son he is precious and the photographs captured are beautiful ever which way,” a third follower wrote.

In his post, Jeremy started off with a solo shot of baby Bode on his swaddle blanket before adding two more solo shots of the infant right after. Like his wife, his post also has been earning him a ton of attention with over 74,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.