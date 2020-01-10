Denise Richards Reportedly ‘Pulled A Vanderpump’ During Filming On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Denise Richards reportedly quit filming in the midst of production on the new episodes.

According to a January 10 report from Us Weekly magazine, Richards has allegedly followed in the footsteps of her former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, who quit filming the Bravo series after being accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley supposedly abandoning an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs to the press.

“Denise basically stopped filming and pulled a Vanderpump,” the outlet’s source said. “She stopped showing up once the other girls told Denise what Brandi said.”

As fans of the series may have heard, Brand Glanville reportedly told her co-stars that she had hooked up Richards on a number of occasions, one of which took place prior to her September 2018 marriage to husband Aaron Phypers. However, because Richards allegedly stopped filming the series shortly after the claim was made, she and Glanville “never [had] a confrontation on camera.”

While a second source said that Glanville has “backup” to prove her claims against Richards, a third source slammed her allegations as “ridiculous and reckless” while also adding that Richards and Phypers have been “100 percent monogamous” throughout their marriage.

“It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed,” the third source said, claiming Richards “wants all of that footage” removed from the upcoming season.

News of Richards’ alleged refusal to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comes just days after a source told Hollywood Life that Richards’ co-stars had grown concerned that she would potentially quit the series all together after Season 10. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, As an insider explained at the time, the ladies of the show were also said to be worried that Richards would not be present when they reunite to film the reunion special for Season 10 later this year.

“A lot of the [ladies] feel that Denise will be done with the show and won’t even show up to the reunion,” a source explained on January 2. “They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore.”

In June of last year, after facing plenty of drama with her co-stars, Vanderpump announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and confirmed she would also be skipping the Season 9 reunion.