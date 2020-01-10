Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Are Reportedly Helping Rob Get Full Custody Of Dream

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are stepping in to help Rob Kardashian, gain full custody for his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, after accusing Blac Chyna of being an unfit parent.

According to E! News, the Revenge Body host is supporting Rob in any way she can as he begins another custody battle against his ex, Blac Chyna. The outlet reports that both Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner, are happy to help Rob with anything he needs, from playdates with her cousin True Thompson to Khloe helping Rob in the legal matters that come with seeking full custody.

A source reported to the outlet that, out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Khloe spends the most time with Dream. Her closeness with Dream is reportedly why she is becoming so invested in helping her brother keep Dream full-time.

“Khloe has always had a special place for Dream and has almost been like a second mom to her,” the source explains. “She always makes a huge effort to include Dream in everything and wants to give her the same things that True and her cousins get to experience.”

Khloe is also said to have spoken about how Dream reacts when she has to leave her father to go to her mother’s house. Khloe herself has reportedly said in sealed legal documents that Dream becomes “aggressive” when it’s time for her to leave Jenner’s home, where Rob currently resides. Khloe has also reportedly said that she has heard Dream express how much she doesn’t want to go home while she was with her father. Rob is reportedly just as concerned for Dream and is “worried sick” about his daughter’s well-being. The custody battle has also reportedly taken a toll on the entire family, which is why Khloe and Kris are stepping up to help Rob.

The Inquisitr reported that Rob was seeking full custody for Dream after allegations surfaced that Chyna was partying excessively while Dream was in the Instagram influencer’s home. In legal documents, Rob accused Chyna of “snorting cocaine” and drinking copious amounts of alcohol while she was supposed to be caring for their daughter.

Chyna’s attorney has since spoken out against the claims his client currently faces. The attorney says that there’s no truth to the Kardashians’ claims, and that Chyna is a responsible mother to both of her children.

“Chyna has already overcome many baseless, malicious, and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services that falsely claimed she is an unfit mother. To the contrary, Chyna is a devoted mother who loves both of her children—King Cairo and Dream Renee—more than anything in this world,” Chyna’s attorney wrote.