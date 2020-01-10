‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Says She And Kristen Doute Don’t Dislike One Another

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had falling out during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute may not be speaking at the moment but according to Schroeder, they don’t hate one another. In fact, they don’t even dislike each other.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about her current estrangement from her former best friend and explained that when it comes to the future of their friendship and a potential reconciliation, she’s going to have to wait and see how she feels after watching the upcoming episodes.

“I am going to have to really watch and see what [Kristen] says,” she told the outlet.

Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, was first to reveal that she and Doute had suffered a falling out and did so after Schroeder’s July 2019 engagement party with fiancé Beau Clark, which Doute did not attend. Then, in the months that followed, the women continued to be absent from one another’s social media feeds and certain group events.

Although both of the women played coy for the first couple of months after their falling out, they eventually started addressing it, albeit coyly, in interviews but have made no actual progress towards a reconciliation.

“I think you can tell based on our social media that we are still on a break, and that’s not to say we hate each other. We don’t hate each other, we don’t dislike each other even, it’s just this thing where we are not getting along and hopefully that changes at some point,” Schroeder continued of the current status of their relationship.

According to Schroeder, only time will tell whether or not they are able to put their past differences aside and move on with their friendship.

As the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules continues, Schroeder said she’s looking forward to watching what Doute has said about their feud on the show because she hopes it will shed some light on the way she was feeling during the time they were at odds.

“I am looking forward to seeing her side of things because I truly don’t understand right now.”

While fans will also have to wait and see what goes down between them on Season 8, Doute said during an interview with The Daily Pop last month, via The Inquisitr, that both Schroeder and Katie Maloney made her a “little crazy” when it came to their involvement with her on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter, who she split from in September.