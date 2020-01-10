‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lucy Coe Resurfaces As Things Look Tense Between Nina & Maxie

Nina is back at Crimson after her second non-wedding to Valentin Cassadine, as seen on Thursday’s General Hospital. However, it doesn’t appear to be going as smoothly as she may have hoped it would be. Maxie was unhappy with her boss on yesterday’s show and by the looks of the previews for Friday, her frustrations may mount and lead to some sort of confrontation with Nina, which also includes Lucy Coe and Sasha Gilmore.

While the preview didn’t give out any details on what exactly will be happening between the four women, it did reveal that they are all standing in Nina’s office at Crimson having some sort of meeting. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Sasha will be encouraging in some way. However, she sure looked like she was a bit frustrated with the other women. Since Lucy is there, they could be discussing something that has to do with Deception.

Sasha seems quite frustrated in Friday’s previews. Things looks a little tense between Nina and Maxie at that moment. Are they having a disagreement about how to handle something at Crimson? Or is it something personal? At least their faces appear to be a bit put off with each other. Maxie seems to be glaring at Nina. But then again, she was very frustrated with Nina when she took over leaving Maxie feeling useless. Whatever is being talked about, Sasha speaks her feelings about it.

“What you call moving forward, I call just plain stupid,” she tells the women.

Nina's back at work, West Coast. But it might be harder to get back in the swing of things than she imagined.

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/4nMxdhwXTF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 9, 2020

Sasha has been pretty vocal on how she feels about Nina and Valentin’s relationship. She was all for Nina forgiving him, but she may not have all the facts on all that he has done besides the daughter secret. The talk of moving forward could either pertain to Nina’s personal life or business.

It seems inevitable that Maxie may just leave Crimson eventually. It’s evident that she has been unhappy with just being an assistant. Nina has taken over everything that Maxie has been working on in her absence and that frustrates her. She wants more and may seize an opportunity if one would come along.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie will have a visit from Spinelli next week. Although Spin will be in town to help Jason with trying to get proof on Peter’s misdeeds, he is expected to spend a little time with the mother of his child as well. Maxie is going to need a shoulder to cry on when she learns all about what her boyfriend has done.

In the meantime, Sasha may just be the voice of reason in whatever is going on between Lucy, Maxie, and Nina. The friction between the two sisters-in-law may escalate in time and cause a fallout between them. Maxie will eventually be in the same boat as Nina. Peter is holding plenty of secrets just as Valentin has.