Lili Reinhart Says She Moved To LA Twice, Applied At Urban Outfitters & Had A ‘Meltdown’ Before ‘Riverdale’

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories to post a brief story of her life before landing her big role in the hit TV series Riverdale.

The 23-year-old actress started by telling her followers that about four years ago, she moved out of her parents’s house at 18 and went to the City of Angels to live there for five months until her mental health reached an “all-time low” and that she had little to no money, which led her to decide to move back home to Cleveland.

At 19, the Galveston star decided to give Los Angeles a second chance, so she moved back with little cash and no apartment. She then revealed that her friend, Criminal Minds actress Taylor Foster, offered to help her, letting Lili “sleep in her bed.”

Lili then shared with her followers that in order for her to gain funds, she applied at Urban Outfitters and at a tanning salon, noting to her fans that it is not the wisest thing to do.

“Don’t do that sh*t,” the actress wrote.

She then revealed that she did not hear back from either of the establishments.

According to Lili, she signed a rental contract by herself in thinking that her friend will live with her and they would split the lease. So she paid the $1200 down payment, which was according to her, all of her money.

Unfortunately, the alleged friend did not come to LA, which means Lili did not have a roommate and that she paid all the rent for the apartment alone, which led to her meltdown. However, her family and friends assured her that everything will work out fine. Which it did.

As per the actress, a few “long” weeks later, she booked the coveted role of Riverdale’s Betty Cooper, for which she was grateful. She shared that the past four years of her life have been a “whirlwind” and despite the “craziness,” she is thankful, especially to her Riverdale family.

Apart from landing big roles in Hollywood such as her recent role Hustlers, she also has been landing big magazine covers such as W, Seventeen, Wonderland, among others. As of late, Lili has been chosen as the new face of the famous Cosmetics brand, CoverGirl.

In mid-December of last year, the actress posted a series of updates on her social media page where she hinted on a possible photoshoot with the cosmetics brand. This year, Lili will also star in an upcoming romantic film called Chemical Hearts alongside Austin Abrams and Bruce Altman.