‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Mariah Learns Tessa’s Choice

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 9 brings new worries for Sharon after her doctor orders a biopsy. Plus, Tessa makes a choice, Phyllis and Nick catch up, and Adam and Chelsea reunite.

Devon (Bryton James) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discuss New Hope at Society. During their conversation, Nick admits he’s single, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) overheard and instantly jumped to the conclusion that Chelsea broke up with Nick. Devon left, and Nick set Phyllis straight that he’s the one who broke things off with Chelsea. Phyllis mentioned that Chelsea never deserved Nick in the first place, and she reiterated that Adam (Mark Grossman) isn’t a nice person. Nick agreed that things likely wouldn’t go well between Adam and Chelsea.

The exes also reminisced about working together on Restless Style magazine, and the time they put Katy Perry on the cover. Nick also discussed Cassie (Camryn Grimes), whose birthday would’ve been the next day. As they wrapped up their conversation, Nick thanked Phyllis for letting him talk about his late daughter. Then talk turned to Phyllis and her ambitions with the Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis relayed that she and Summer (Hunter King) are getting along better, and Nick complimented the mother of his child. Phyllis admitted she’s about to become even more fun, and Nick noted that extra fun Phyllis is dangerous.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s penthouse, Chelsea showed up with the rest of her things. They discussed the next step for Connor (Judah Mackey) at school. Then, Chelsea asked Adam to promise that she would never lose him. Ultimately, Adam pledged that they would build a life together, and they went upstairs and began undressing and making out.

At Crimson Lights, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) asked Sharon (Sharon Case) if she was okay. Sharon kissed him and expressed her desire to freeze that moment. Later, Rey discussed his worries about Sharon with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah praised Rey as a good guy. Out on the patio, Mariah and Devon talked about Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) opportunity to tour with Tanner (Chase Coleman). Mariah admitted that Tessa and Tanner had been married. Devon reassured Mariah.

At home, Tessa tried to say no to Tanner. Then, Tessa prepared a candlelight dinner for Mariah’s upcoming birthday. During the meal, Tessa admitted she said yes to the tour with Tanner, and they had an intimate moment together. Mariah reassured Tessa that she is okay with Tessa’s choice, and Tessa gave Mariah her diary as a birthday gift. After all, Tessa stole Mariah’s journal once upon a time, and she wanted to share something personal with her girlfriend.

Finally, at the doctor, Sharon learned that her mammogram was inconclusive, and an ultrasound revealed the lump was hard. Her doctor scheduled a biopsy, and Rey texted Sharon, hoping her day was going well. Sharon stood next to a pay phone holding the paperwork from her doctor.