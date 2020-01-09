Peter Madrigal Responds To Hater Who Wants To Know Why He’s Still On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With Obvious Answer

Duh!

Peter Madrigal had the perfect response to a fan on Twitter who wanted to know why he is still featured on Vanderpump Rules.

Amid the series’ Season 8 premiere earlier this week, a fan sent a shady tweet to their followers before Madrigal got wind of the post and offered a comment.

“Why is Peter still on Vanderpump Rules?” the fan asked on January 7.

“I work at [SUR Restaurant]…hello… Lol,” he replied.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Madrigal has been working alongside SUR Restaurant owners Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Guillermo Zapata, and Nathalie Pouille-Zapata at the popular West Hollywood venue for the past several years and has been starring on the Bravo reality series since it began airing in January 2013.

While Madrigal typically steers clear of the majority of the drama between his co-stars, he did engaged in a short romance with cast mate Stassi Schroeder before the series began filming and was also seen on a date with former co-star Vail Bloom, who briefly worked at SUR Restaurant during its third season.

Following Madrigal’s response about why he is still seen on episodes of Vanderpump Rules, a number of his supporters weighed in, telling him that they loved seeing him on the show and adding that they would love to see him featured even more.

“The question should be why isn’t [Peter Madrigal] on [Vanderpump Rules] more!” one person said.

“I love seeing you on the show, they don’t show enough of [you]!” added a second.

Although Madrigal has been working at SUR Restaurant for many, many years, and shows no signs of slowing down, it was revealed during Tuesday’s Vanderpump Rules premiere that a number of the series’ stars, including Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix, are no longer employed there. As fans will recall, Scheana Marie confirmed the news in a cast confessional filmed about a scene that featured her introducing new bartender Brett Caprioni to longtime bartender Jax Taylor.

In addition to being a loyal, dedicated employee to Vanderpump, Madrigal has also proved he is a good friend to her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madrigal defended the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member after she was accused of by co-star Camille Grammer of having bad teeth and gums by re-tweeting a photo from a fan who said she was a “bada** woman” and noting that the accusations against her were “trash.”