Hailey Bieber Claps Back At Trolls Trying To ‘Downplay’ Justin Bieber’s Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Hailey Bieber defended husband Justin Bieber from those who think his Lyme Disease is not a serious problem.

The 23-year-old model took to her Twitter account on January 9 to address trolls who are attacking her musician husband on his current health diagnosis. She posted a series of tweets just hours after Justin announced to the public that he has Lyme Disease.

In Hailey’s first tweet, she started off by calling out trolls, urging them to do diligent research and to hear stories of people with Lyme Disease and how they have been struggling with it for years. She further stated that anyone who does not know anything about the disease should “educate themselves” rather than “making fun” of or “belittling” it.

In the next tweet, she thanked her friends and fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as their mom Yolanda Hadid, for giving her ample information about the tick-borne disease, such as its symptoms and course of actions.

As was reported in the past, Yolanda and her kids Bella and Anwar have been diagnosed with the same chronic disease, and Yolanda has publicly spoken about her health battle ever since.

Hailey also thanked singer Avril Lavigne for her work on Lyme Disease, as she also suffers from it and has been battling it since 2014.

It may be possible that Hailey also acknowledged the “Complicated” singer because she showed her support to Justin just hours after he announced his diagnosis on social media. Avril took to her Twitter account to talk a little about The Avril Lavigne Foundation and how it supports diagnosed individuals.

As Hailey pushed back at people who made negative comments about her husband’s health, Justin, on the other hand, took to Twitter to “send back love.”

“I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do. Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you.”

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Justin announced on his Instagram account that he has Lyme Disease and chronic infectious mononucleosis, which mainly affected his brain function, skin, and energy. He also revealed that while he just recently disclosed his health issues to the general public, he has been battling the disease for years now, and he will be talking about his struggles more in a documentary series that he has been preparing.