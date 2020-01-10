Jillian Michaels Explains To Wendy Williams Why Her Diet Isn’t Healthy

Wendy Williams revealed that she sometimes fasts for a whole day.

The Biggest Loser star Jillian Michaels recently sat down on The Wendy Williams show to discuss fitness and health, among other things. One controversial topic they covered was regarding fasting. Williams admits that on two different days during the week she often goes without food for the entire day. Michaels explained that this dieting strategy is not really the healthiest option because balance is far preferable, according to Good Housekeeping.

Many people have found weight loss success through intermittent fasting, which is only eating during a specific limited time frame during the day. Outside of those hours only water and black coffee is allowed. Williams’ approach is a bit different. On the days when she’s fasting, she consumes nothing but a green juice first thing in the morning and of course water. This is often referred to as the 5:2 diet. Williams went on to say that on the other days of the week during which she isn’t fasting, she doesn’t restrict what she’s eating at all but instead allows herself to indulge.

“I’d rather you not be like ‘I eat what I want.’ I’d rather you just keep it balanced all week,” Michaels explained.

Intermittent fasting in various forms has become increasingly popular of late, with plenty of people claiming they were able to reach their goal weight through it. However, Michaels worries that fasting might not be the best option in the long run, explaining that it could prove to have negative effects upon mental health. Nevertheless, recent studies have shown that those that do participate in intermittent fasting might not only experience weight loss but also a decrease in blood pressure as well as a decrease in risk of cardiovascular disease.

Michaels certainly isn’t afraid to weigh in on controversial health and fitness topics and has ruffled a few feathers after voicing her opinions recently.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently got some backlash for her comments about pop singer Lizzo’s weight.

“Why are we celebrating [Lizzo]’s body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? [Because] it isn’t [going to] be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

She was of course slammed online by Lizzo fans and later took the time to clarify what she meant by her comments.