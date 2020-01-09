‘Vikings’ Season 6: Katheryn Winnick Scares Fans By Asking Who Will Win Between Lagertha And White Hair

Posting to her Instagram account, fans of 'Vikings' are now scared of what will happen in Episode 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The star of History Channel’s Vikings, Katheryn Winnick, has terrified her Instagram followers with her caption on an image showing Lagertha and White Hair (Keiren O’Reilly). Asking her fans “who will win,” viewers of the historical drama series are starting to fret regarding the upcoming episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lagertha gave up her sword, planning to settle down and become a farmer rather than a fighter. However, a group of bandits who had been cast out by Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), singled in on the village situated closest to Lagertha’s new farm. This saw the shieldmaiden having to take up arms once more in order to protect the others.

Last week’s episode saw Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) arriving at Lagertha’s and not only finding out the tragic fate of Torvi’s son, Hali (Ryan Henson), but helped Lagertha to further reinforce the village against further attacks.

With the image posted to Winnick’s Instagram account, it seems likely that Episode 6 will see the bandits return and Lagertha confronted by their leader as the picture shows Lagertha and White Hair locked in battle.

Lagertha is shown with some minor wounds on her face and she leans into her shield in order to protect herself against White Hair and his sword. The bandit also appears to be injured, having blood on his face as well. As to how this scene will play out, or the events leading up to it, remain to be seen. However, fans were quick to comment on their favorite character, Lagertha.

“Plz don’t die L.,” wrote one follower.

“Of course you win,” wrote another fan.

“You, this guy [is] not a son of Ragnar,” said yet another fan, referring to the prophecy that Lagertha will die as a result of a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

History Channel also posted a video to their official Twitter account asking fans for their opinion on who will “ascend to Valhalla” in the next episode of Vikings. So, the news certainly looks grim for at least one character in the upcoming episode.

Of course, viewers will just have to be patient and wait a little bit longer in order to find out who will find glory in Valhalla in Episode 6 of Vikings.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 8, at 10 p.m.