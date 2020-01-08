Stassi Schroeder Shares Thoughts On Starring In A Potential ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff With Fiancé Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are tying the knot later this year.

Could Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark be headed for their very own Vanderpump Rules spinoff?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on January 7, Schroeder was asked about her thoughts on a potential spinoff as she and Clark prepare for their upcoming wedding in Italy, which they said will be filmed by Bravo cameras for the series’ potential ninth season.

“Oh, I don’t know [about a spinoff], because then your family has to get all involved,” Schroeder explained.

“At least on Vanderpump Rules I can rely on my friends to act up, you know what I mean, if it’s wedding special.”

As fans of the show will recall, Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, starred in their own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, in summer 2017. However, years later, the series, which was based out of Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schroeder admitted that when it comes to her pre-wedding behavior, she will likely be making excuses for herself, just as she has in the past when it came to the planning of her over-the-top birthday celebrations.

“It hasn’t gotten to the point where I need to [use it a lot] yet, but you know what, my birthdays were bad enough, this is my one and only wedding so, like, I am going to make sure I torture people a little bit,” she said.

While Schroeder and Clark will likely not be starring in their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff, either about their upcoming wedding or otherwise, fans will be seeing their relationship play out on the new episodes of Season 8, which began airing on Bravo on Tuesday night. In fact, during one upcoming episode, viewers will watch as Clark gets down on one knee and proposes to Schroeder after about a year and a half of dating.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July of last year at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. A short time later, they announced that they would be saying “I do” in Rome, Italy, where Clark has dual citizenship.

In November, as The Inquisitr reported, Schroeder appeared on Q104 Radio where she admitted that planning an overseas wedding has been more difficult than she anticipated.

“Dealing with a whole other country and venues and hotels and locations in another country, and the time difference, it’s been a challenge,” she stated.