‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon Faces The Stunning Truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 9 bring a friendly meeting between Phyllis and Nick, a special moment for Rey and Sharon, and a momentous decision for Chelsea and Adam.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) confides in Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. She overhears Nick telling Devon (Bryton James) about breaking up with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Phyllis’s first thought is that Chelsea dumped Nick, but Nick lets his ex know that is the opposite of what happened. Phyllis is quick to defend Nick as a good guy and a good dad. In Phyllis’s mind, Chelsea never deserved Nick in the first place. Nick agrees that Chelsea made the wrong choice and predicts that things with Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) will end badly.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) thinks something’s off with Sharon (Sharon Case). He’s a good boyfriend, and Sharon’s preoccupied behavior doesn’t go unnoticed by Rey. Rey asks Sharon what is going on with her, and since she hasn’t even seen a doctor yet, she doesn’t open up to Rey about the lump. Sharon, instead, pulls herself into the moment and works hard in her own mind to freeze things precisely as they are just in case the worst ends up happening, and her lump turns out to be cancer. Things with Rey are still pretty new, but Sharon will not be able to hold off telling him much longer, especially after she sees the doctor to get more details and a plan for how to move forward.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) make an important decision. They will reunite. Yes, it’s scary for Chelsea as well as Connor (Judah Mackey) since they’ve both endured the pain of losing Adam in the past. Chelsea wants full reassurance that this time she won’t lose Adam. Of course, Adam cannot sincerely promise that since he doesn’t know what the future holds, he promises Chelsea that he will not leave her. That seems to be enough, and these two take the next step in their reunion. Chelsea and Adam end up sleeping together, and it looks like her plans for taking things slowly as well as having some space and time are thrown out the door in the heat of the moment.

Now, Chelsea and Adam must work with Connor’s school to figure out how to best help the little boy. The good thing is, Chelsea and Adam’s reunion will give Connor what he’d hoped for, but that might not be enough.