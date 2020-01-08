‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Discuss Scheana Marie’s Boyfriend On ‘WWHL’

Scheana Marie and Brock Davies went public in November.

Scheana Marie‘s boyfriend, Brock Davies, was a hot topic on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Following the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Scheana’s co-stars and friends, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, where they discussed Scheana’s love life and new romance with the Australia native, who Scheana went public with in November.

“We all want her to find love. She’s got a great guy now, Brock. At this point, we just want Scheana to be happy. It was funny for a long time, but the girl can’t catch a break,” Jax told Cohen on the series’ After Show on January 7.

As for Brittany, who married Jax in Kentucky in June, she believes Brock is a really cool addition to Scheana’s life and compared him to a popular actor.

“[Scheana] has a boyfriend right now who’s really cool. He looks like Jason Momoa,” she told Andy. “They’re a really hot couple and he’s really cool so I’m hoping that something works out.”

While Scheana has exposed a number of failed romances to the Bravo cameras over the past seven seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany went on to say she has the “best heart” and is “so sweet.”

“I just want her to be happy,” Brittany added of her co-star.

Scheana and Brock began dating in 2019 and appear to be having a great time as they continue to travel with one another and enjoy each other’s company in Los Angeles.

On Instagram in recent months, Scheana and Brock have been seen embarking on wild nights out with their friends at venues around L.A. and also attended a music festival last year. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Brock is not yet living with Scheana at her Marina Del Ray apartment. Instead, the couple is enjoying their romance as they continue to live separately.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the end of last year, Scheana said that she and Brock would likely move in with one another at some point in time, potentially after their current leases come to an end.

Scheana also said that while she could take things slow with Brock, she’d rather not delay the inevitable and find out right away if they are suited for a healthy, happy future with one another.

“We have been [fitting] in each other’s lives very well and easily,” she added.