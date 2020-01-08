Hoda Kotb Is Counting On Her Mom When It Comes To Finding The Perfect Wedding Dress

Hoda Kotb is counting on her mom Sameha when it comes to finding the perfect wedding dress. The Today Show anchor revealed news of the twosome’s surprising collaboration during a chat with the hosts of E!’s Pop of the Morning.

E! News reported that the veteran newswoman spilled several details regarding her nuptials to fiance Joel Schiffman during the interview, including her upcoming plans for wedding dress shopping.

Hoda directly asked the show hosts if they wanted to know who would be picking her wedding dress, but E!’s Lilliana Vazquez already knew the answer. She responded correctly that it would be Hoda’s mom, as she styles her regularly for The Today Show.

The television personality then revealed to E! News the following information regarding her collaboration with her mother that will ensure Hoda looks her best on her wedding day.

“She’s picked everything for me, and she said, ‘Honey, I don’t know, do you want me to pick your wedding dress?’ And I said, ‘Well, you picked the first one, so yes, please pick the second one!'” joked the Today Show anchor. Hoda was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008.

Hoda revealed in the interview that she would not have a large bridal party. Rather, she would likely just have her sister Hala stand up for her that day.

One of the last photos Hoda shared with Instagram in 2019 was an image of her beloved mother and sister sharing a FaceTime video with her oldest daughter Haley Joy on New Year’s Eve. She called the joyful photo which radiated love one of her most favorite of the year.

Fans expressed happiness at seeing the image in the photo’s accompanying comments section.

“Thank goodness for FaceTime! Grandmas everywhere love our daily visits with our littles!” said one fan of the newswoman.

“You smile just like your Momma. You both radiate such joy,” said a second fan of Hoda’s.

Hoda shocked her fellow Today Show anchors when she revealed on November 25, 2019, that she and Joel had become engaged during a two-day tropical getaway. The couple has been in a serious relationship for six years and together, share two daughters; Hope Catherine and Haley.

The talk show host revealed that Joel asked her to marry him by saying “some beautiful things” before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

Hoda revealed to People Magazine that she plans to adopt a laid back attitude towards her wedding day. She also explained she would like to tie the knot sooner than later and initially thought a destination wedding would be on her radar, although she has not confirmed this idea as a fact.