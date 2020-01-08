Lori Loughlin Claims She Never Sent Photos Of Her Daughters On A Rowing Machine

Lori Loughin is shutting down prosecutor's claims that she sent photos of daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli on rowing machines to get them into college.

Since the news since broke of Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, there was one particular detail of the case that seemed to shock the nation. Prosecutor’s alleged that Loughlin had taken pictures of her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, on rowing machines and sent them to the University of Southern California to falsely present them as crew recruits. Now, Loughlin is insisting this never happened, according to TMZ.

It doesn’t seem as if Loughlin’s defense is denying that the girls ever posed on the rowing machines or that the photos were never taken. However, they are emphasizing that the photos were never actually sent to the university. If this can be proved, it could help lessen the charges against the famous couple at least in the sense that it could suggest they weren’t purposefully trying to defraud the university.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to the mastermind of the cheating scheme, Rick Singer, to assure their daughters a spot at The University of Southern California. While law enforcement believes this was a bribe, Loughlin and Giannulli maintain that it was a donation and nothing more.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin’s legal team insists that the government has not yet released all the evidence they have in regards to this case and that there is documentation that is being withheld that would help prove their innocence, a recent scathing statement from the legal team stated.

“The Government’s theory in this case is that Giannulli and Loughlin knowingly bribed a rogue USC administrator in order to secure their daughters’ admission to the university. But the Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes.”

This statement comes after additional remarks from U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling claiming that Loughlin informed her daughters that they needed to perform better academically prior to the alleged bribery.

“Lori Loughlin was in charge and told the couple’s daughters that they needed to do better in high school,” he said.

At the same time, prosecutors believe Loughlin was already working with Singer behind the scenes to come up with a plan to get the girls into college.

The charges against both Loughlin and her husband include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering, and federal programs bribery.