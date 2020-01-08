Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Thank Canada For Their ‘Warm Hospitality’ In New Instagram Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thanked Canada for their “warm hospitality” in a new Instagram video, appreciative of the time spent in the country over the holiday season. The couple was seen paying a visit to Canada House in London where they expressed their gratitude to High Commissioner Janice Charette and her staff, enjoying some tea and a tour of the building.

Meghan looked stunning in the clip, wearing a form-fitting brown turtleneck and coordinating long skirt with high-heeled black pumps. Meghan wore a camel-colored overcoat as she waved to the crowd while holding her husband Prince Harry’s hand.

The prince donned a tailored black suit, white shirt and a blue tie for the official meeting.

CTV News reported Prince Harry remarked during the couple’s visit, “What a beautiful place you live in.” The prince then thanked the staff for their “unbelievable” Canadian warmth and hospitality.

Meghan concurred with her husband, reported CTV News, by remarking, “It was just such an incredible time (we were) grateful to have there, and with our son too.”

The accompanying caption of the video explained the deep connection the couple has with the country. It noted that Prince Harry has visited Canada many times and that Meghan lived there for seven years prior to marrying into the royal family. Meghan starred in the cable drama Suits during that time.

Fans of the royals responded positively to the post and shared their own feelings regarding the couple’s return to public life in the comments section of the video seen above.

“Lovely to have you both back in business. It seems like some time away did you good as you both looked very happy today. We are happy to have you back,” said a fan of the royal couple.

“Yay, you’re back!!! And looking lovely and rested!! Can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for you two!!” explained a second admirer of the twosome.

“You guys looked so great today! Lovely to see you back and sharing and your gratitude for the warmth you received,” noted a third fan of the royal twosome.

Meghan and Harry took a break from public life after experiencing some backlash upon the airing of an ITV documentary titled Harry & Meghan An African Journey where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their feelings regarding what they felt was the darker side of life in the spotlight of the royal family. The couple finished out their scheduled assignments for the calendar year and retreated from public life for a total of six weeks.

A formal announcement was made in November by Buckingham Palace that Meghan and Harry would not be spending Christmas 2019 with the royal clan reported People Magazine.