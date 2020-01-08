Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shows Off Stunning Gym Body Amid Divorce Drama

Since announcing her split from estranged husband David Eason last October, Jenelle Evans has remained relatively quiet on social media. She posts updates occasionally and according to a report from Intouch Weekly, the mom-of-three recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo showing off her stunning gym body.

In the first photo, Jenelle wore a pair of black workout pants paired with a gray and black shirt. She also wore black work out shoes as well as a black ball cap over her hair. With the mirror selfie, she included a caption about working out.

“Feel like puking. Buttt my body is slowly coming back,” she wrote.

She later shared another mirror selfie to her Instagram stories, but this one was different than the first. In the photo, Jenelle wore a comfortable looking outfit and had her long dark hair down. Playing around with filters, Jenelle had dark animal ears and a dark animal nose in the photo. For the photo, Jenelle struck a playful pose, sticking her tongue out.

This isn’t the first time that Jenelle has shared a workout update, though. It appears that the former Teen Mom 2 star has been working on getting fit for a while. Back in December, she shared an update to her Instagram stories which showed her in workout attire. Wearing black workout pants, a yellow shirt, workout shoes, and a ballcap, Jenelle posed for a mirror selfie in which she included the words “get fit.”

Back in October, Jenelle took to Instagram to announce that she was leaving David Eason after two years of marriage. She explained that her time away from Teen Mom 2 caused her to look at her life “differently.” She then revealed she had decided to end her marriage.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what it best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” Jenelle wrote.

Since making the announcement, Jenelle has moved from her home in North Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee. Since moving, she has obtained a protective order against her estranged husband.

There has been speculation that Jenelle Evans may return to Teen Mom 2 since she left David Eason. However, there hasn’t been any indication that MTV is bringing her back to the show at this time. For now, Jenelle seems focused on herself and her kids. Fans can keep with her on her social media.