‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think The Octopus Could Be A ‘Glee’ Cast Member

The Masked Singer is a successful talent show around the world and the U.K. debuted its first-ever season over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, the nation has been trying to figure out which celebrities are under those wild costumes.

Last weekend, one of the contestants sang in a huge multicolored Octopus costume. They appear to be female with a soft angelic voice. For their debut performance, they sang the heart-felt “Part of Your World” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. While they were singing under their mask, Rita Ora mentioned that they could sing very well and Jonathon Ross believed it sounded like someone who has a British accent.

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was in the costume and used the show’s hashtag, and they seem to think it could be a cast member from the American hit show Glee.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

“A great second episode of #MaskedSinger although I’m convinced Octopus is @LeaMichele as the voice matched, plus I’ve heard her sing ‘Part of Your World’ before,” one user wrote.

“Am I alone in thinking that #MaskedSinger Octopus is @LeaMichele??” another shared.

“Octopus made me cry. I won’t lie. I think it’s possibly Lea Michele #MaskedSinger,” a third viewer remarked.

“I am CONVINCED the octopus is Lea Michele. It doesn’t fit any of the clues but I’m convinced #MaskedSinger,” a fourth account tweeted.

Lea Michele rose to fame as Rachel Berry in the hugely popular musical comedy-drama television series Glee. Since the show, she has released solo studio albums and continued to act. She has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including The Little Mermaid last year, per IMDb, which could be a big hint that she might be appearing on The Masked Singer.

The clues given out about Octopus were that they may have an American accent, is always on the go, wants to be role model for kids, has catwalk experience, and loves weight/wait training.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, other viewers believe it could be Ashley Roberts from the “Don’t Cha” hitmaking girl group Pussycat Dolls. The entertainer previously starred in the West End show Waitress which could link to the “wait training” clue. As a member of the Pussycat Dolls, the “catwalk experience” could mean that.

However, other popular guesses according to Smooth Radio are Cara Delevingne, Lucie Jones, and Nicole Scherzinger.

So far, the Butterfly, who was Patsy Palmer, and the Pharaoh, who was Alan Johnson, have been unmasked, meaning Octopus remains in the competition. To find out who is under the costumes, continue watching the show every weekend on ITV.