Mary J. Blige Flashes A Huge Smile In Fur Jacket & Laced-Up Boots

Mary J. Blige has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date with what she’s up to and always looks amazing in the photos.

The “All That I Can Say” songstress is known for wearing her fur garments and rocked a jacket that had a lot of white fur on it. It is unknown whether the outfit contains faux or real fur. However, Blige did once slam PETA for attacking those who choose to wear animals as fashion, per Female First. The “No More Drama” hitmaker insists that it’s her choice and that she has the right to wear what she wants.

Blige paired the ensemble with a black sweater, jeans, and black-and-white laced-up boots that also appeared to have white fur on them. She accessorized herself with a gray cap that had “ICON” written in yellow capital letters. The “Be Without You” chart-topper sported her long blond hair down and opted for her signature huge gold hoop earrings.

In her latest upload, the music icon appeared to be on a private jet. She raised one leg and flashed a huge smile directly to the camera. Blige appeared to be very happy and sat next to a bottle of Fiji water. Her eyes weren’t visible as her cap covered them. She rested one arm on the side of the window seal and placed her hand to her hat.

For her caption, Blige told her fans that if something isn’t making you smile, then it’s a waste of time. She also said that as its a new year, that is one of her new goals. She hashtagged the post with “CapricornSeason.”

According to Famous Birthdays, she will turn 49-years-old on Saturday, January 11.

In the span of a couple of days, her post racked up more than 110,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“Queen, enjoy yourself and many more blessings to you,” one user wrote.

“HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY QUEEN!” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Queen u always look so GOOD! Love you!” a third fan remarked.

“You are killin’ it,” a fourth follower commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported on Blige in an all-red ensemble. The “Just Fine” entertainer rocked a fitted jumpsuit with a fur jacket over the top. She accessorized herself with gold hoop earrings, a pair of sheer aviator sunglasses and applied a glossy lip. Blige is known for owning different types of hairstyles and has been rocking long blond hair for some time now. As always, the singer had undeniable swag and made it look effortless to be that cool.