Kelly Clarkson Sends Fans Into Frenzy Over Lady Gaga Cover On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson sent her fans into a frenzy over a cover of the Lady Gaga song “You And I” during a “Kellyoke” segment on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The show’s official Instagram page posted a video of Kelly tackling the vocally challenging tune that was featured on Gaga’s second album titled Born This Way. The song was written by Gaga and was reportedly about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Luc Carl, who was a bartender and manager at St. Jerome’s Bar in New York City from 2005-2010. The New York Times reported that Gaga ranked him, along with her father and Jesus, as one of the three most important men in her life.

Kelly put a bluesy spin on the cover of the tune, adding her own riffs and vocal changes that are decidedly different from Gaga’s original version.

The talk show host appeared to be having a blast tackling the song, and her audience responded in kind, clapping and singing along with the tune that introduced a new episode of the 2020 season of the hit talk series as seen in the video below.

Kelly looked absolutely stunning in the clip, showing off her fine form in an animal print dress that featured a yellow, black and white zebra design. With this, she paired black stockings and calf-height boots to add a zippy look to her ensemble.

The singer’s makeup was kept minimal, as not to compete with the wild print of the dress. Kelly sported her usual oversized hoop earrings and loose, flowing hair to finish off her look.

Fans went wild for Kelly’s cover of the tune, stating their remarks in the comments section of the video.

“You’re picking great songs and just crushing them,” said a fan and follower of the singer and songwriter.

“I would listen to Kelly sing the New York phone book..she’s amazing,” noted a second fan, followed by a fire emoji.

“Omg seriously, this is so fire. Like I want this version of the song on my playlist baaaaaaaaaaad… DAMN!” exclaimed a third fan and follower of Kelly’s.

The same show also featured an appearance by actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, a longtime friend of Kelly’s. The two worked together during a concert appearance at a Texas Walmart when Kelly was straight off her win of American Idol in 2002. Jenna was a backup dancer for Kelly and they discussed this during Jenna’s appearance on the talk show as well as how their lives have dramatically changed since then.