Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Asks Ridge To Move Back Home

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 9 indicates that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants a fresh start. Brooke will tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she wants him to come home, per She Knows Soaps.

Just last week, Ridge asked Brooke to tear up the divorce papers. Since both he and Brooke did not really want to get divorced, he wanted to forget the past and just move on with their lives. Although he was the one who initially had the paperwork drawn up, he did not think that it was necessary to go forward with the plans anymore. After all, Ridge felt that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had changed because the designer had moved on with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

At the time, Brooke felt that Ridge’s feelings about Thomas were premature. She didn’t believe that Thomas had changed and was sure that the designer was still obsessed with her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The soap opera spoilers hint that something will happen to change Brooke’s mind. She will decide that she wants her husband back home and that they should give their love another chance. They were getting divorced for the wrong reasons and she thinks that they deserve happiness and should give their marriage another chance.

Of course, Ridge will come running back to his wife. He has always loved Brooke and wants to be with her for the rest of his life. Even though he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) shared a kiss or two, he also made it clear to her that his heart belongs with Brooke. He and Brooke have fought too long to be together to just throw their love away.

But The Inquisitr reports that Ridge and Brooke’s happiness will be short-lived. It seems as if Thomas will sideline their reunion and that they will have to postpone their joy. Brooke and Ridge may need to put their love on hold as they continue to sort out familial issues.

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas does not want them to get back together. In fact, Thomas will be glad to get rid of Brooke forever.

The designer would rather see Ridge pair up with a former Vegas showgirl than stay with Brooke. Thomas wants Shauna to work her magic on his father and has even encouraged her to break up Ridge’s marriage to Brooke. Thomas feels that the Ridge and Brooke era is over and that it is time for new beginnings.