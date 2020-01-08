‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, January 7: Liam Proposes To Hope But She Must Give Up Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, January 7 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) telling Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that he deserved his Christmas bonus. Carter said that he would attend the dinner party at the Forrester mansion.

Carter wanted to know if he would need to officiate Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) wedding soon, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge surprised Carter by opining that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was still in love with Liam. He felt that Liam was also in love with his daughter.

At Forrester Creations, Hope confronted Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for threatening Liam’s life. She demanded to know if he was really in a relationship with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) or if it was just a smokescreen. Thomas stated that although Zoe has been good for him, he would prefer to be with Hope for Douglas’ sake. The designer also told Hope that he understood that a relationship with her was not possible.

Hope thanked Thomas for telling her the truth. Thomas then took the opportunity to ask her why Liam had not proposed yet. He felt that Liam still had feelings for his sister. Hope was having none of it and told Thomas that he had it wrong.

In Liam’s office, he told Steffy that her brother had threatened his life. He was worried about Hope because Thomas was still manipulating her. He felt that the designer was interfering in his relationship with Hope.

Ridge visited his granddaughter Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) at the cliff house. Later, Thomas arrived with Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Ridge and Steffy presumed that Thomas would spend the evening with Zoe, but he told them that he would visit his girlfriend later. In the meantime, he was enjoying his time with Douglas.

Steffy confronted Thomas about threatening Liam. Thomas claimed that he was just defending himself and that Liam had lashed out at him. Thomas changed the topic and told his father and sister that he was looking forward to the coming year. He said that they would be “Forrester strong.” Ridge loved the sentiment but Steffy kept quiet as she stared at her brother.

At the cabin, Liam had staged a romantic scene with candlelight and flowers. He then seated Hope on the couch and told her that he would always be grateful to Douglas for giving Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) back to them. He wanted them to put their love and their family first.

Liam then proposed to Hope and asked her to be his wife. However, Hope would have to cut all ties with Thomas, including co-parenting and working with him at Forrester Creations. Hope was stunned as Liam asked her to sacrifice her son to marry him.