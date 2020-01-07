‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Finds Out About Sonny & Evans, Lani Confides In JJ

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 8 reveal that the drama will continue to grow on the soap as it reaches its mid-week episode.

According to Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) goes to visit her grandson, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) in prison. Will is currently in jail for his part in the death of his mother-in-law Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), although details about the event have been sparse.

During their visit, Kate will give Will a warning, telling him all that she knows about his husband Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) involvement with hot nanny, Evan.

Kate also already aired her disapproval for the new relationship to Sonny, who didn’t seem to care about her opinion. Sonny reminded Kate that he and Will were no longer together and in the process of a divorce. However, that didn’t seem to ease her displeasure.

Now, Will will certainly get an earful from his grandma about the situation. Although it will likely be hard for him to hear how Sonny is moving on with his life, he is the one who pushed his husband away and asked him to no longer come visit him at the prison.

All the while, Sonny and Evan have been growing closer by the day, and Evan has been a source of comfort and friendship for Sonny as he works through his grief for his mother and the loss of his marriage.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will confide in JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) about what Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) did to her. Lani will tell JJ the entire story about how she was blackmailed and forced to leave the love of her life, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) at the alter.

JJ will reportedly offer to help Lani with whatever plan she’ll concoct to get Eli away from Gabi while getting revenge and ensuring Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) safety in the process.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will come face-to-face again. The women will continue to bicker over Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and Nicole will decide to lie to Kristen and tell her that she and Brady have entered into a romantic relationship.

Kristen will likely be furious to hear how Brady’s moved on with Nicole, and now that she’ll be working with the duo at Basic Black things will go from bad to worse as Days of Our Lives viewers are likely to see the tension between the trio rise.