Chrissy Teigen Reacts To John Legend’s Surprising ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Guest Role She Didn’t Know About

The singer will appear on the midseason premiere of the NBC drama, but even his wife doesn't know who he's playing.

Chrissy Teigen was just as surprised as anyone by the new This Is Us promo that features her husband, John Legend. In a hilarious Twitter response after the promo aired during the Golden Globes, Teigen revealed she had no idea about her husband’s guest role on the midseason premiere of the hit NBC drama.

In a promo for the upcoming This Is Us Season 4 episode, Legend is seen behind a piano wearing a snazzy suit, according to E! News. While the quick preview for the episode titled “Light and Shadow” did not reveal any details on his role, it appears the musician may appear as himself on the family-themed drama when it returns to NBC later this month — if the piano-playing sneak peek is any indication.

After the promo aired on NBC, Teigen later took to Twitter to respond to a fan question about her husband John’s upcoming appearance on This Is Us.

“I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? His song or himself?” the model wrote of her man’s mysterious role.

Fans thought it was hilarious that Chrissy was clueless about John’s guest star stint on one of the biggest shows on TV.

“Chrissy, it really feels like you are always surprised by John. Does he tell you anything?!” one fan asked.

“Lol! How come John never keeps you in the loop?” another wrote.

“U really should hang out with him more,” a third follower chimed in.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown weighed in to reveal that Legend’s role is “a secret.”

In the past, This Is Us has recruited real-life stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard, Katie Couric, Seth Meyers, and M. Night Shyamalan to play themselves on the show.

John Legend would obviously have no trouble playing himself on This Is Us, but it should be noted that the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” singer does have a bit of an acting resume. Legend has appeared on the TV series Underground and he made a cameo on Netflix’s Master of None. The multi-talented star also scored the lead role as Jesus in the 2018 TV musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

This Is Us is known for its time-jumping format, so if Legend plays himself, it will likely be in scenes set in the present day. The actor could potentially share scenes with Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, or Sterling K. Brown during his cameo appearance.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, January 14.