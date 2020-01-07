Fox Orders A Dance-Based Spinoff To ‘The Masked Singer’ Called ‘The Masked Dancer’

Fox has ordered a dance-based spinoff to its extremely popular reality singing competition The Masked Singer, reports TVLine. The new television show will be fittingly titled The Masked Dancer.

Similar in concept to its parent series, The Masked Dancer will feature celebrity contestants performing choreography in disguise. After watching each performance, audiences will then have to try and figure out the identity of each person and vote for their favorites. Those with the least amount of votes will be eliminated until only one winner remains.

The Masked Dancer joins Flirty Dancing in Fox’s roster of reality dance competition series. Flirty Dancing is based on the UK version of the same name.

Daytime talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Fox series. It was a segment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show that inspired the idea for the spinoff. In the past, she has invited notable stars like Sean Hayes to dress up and perform.

TVLine quoted the host’s statement on the announcement in their article.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping and I cannot wait!”

Reactions on social media have been a relatively mixed bag. Those who are devoted fans of the Masked franchise are delighted about a new entry into the successful reality competition series. Others feel the concept is too silly for their liking.

“Dancing without being able to see seems like a GREAT idea. </sarcasm>,” wrote one social media user.

To their point, none of the articles about the series have addressed whether or not the new show will make costume alterations to allow for easier movement. The singers often need assistance when walking onstage due to the constricting view from beneath their masks.

“Fox just announced ‘The Masked Dancer.’ I guess my Masked Stalker idea was too edgy,” joked a second person.

Loading...

There is no information about when the new series in the franchise will officially launch. Considering the franchise’s quick turnaround time, it is likely to premiere later this year.

The second season of The Masked Singer officially wrapped on December 18, 2019. The third season will debut after Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will return. Entertainment Tonight also reports that Jamie Foxx will serve as a guest panelist in the season opener.

The UK’s version of The Masked Singer is currently ongoing.