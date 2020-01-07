‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals If James Kennedy Will Be Invited To Her Wedding

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are getting married in Italy.

Stassi Schroeder is marrying fiance Beau Clark in Rome, Italy later this year and unfortunately for James Kennedy, he and girlfriend Raquel Leviss will likely not be present to watch their milestone moment play out.

During a January 6 interview with Access Hollywood, Schroeder was asked whether or not Kennedy would be asked to attend her wedding and in response, she explained that because she and Kennedy have never really had a real friendship with one another, she wasn’t on board with having him there.

“I don’t think James is going to be invited. No hard feelings, James, but we’ve never like, sat down and had dinner or lunch,” Schroeder said. “So, no. This is why we are going to Rome. We are making it really hard on people so that we have a really small, intimate wedding.”

According to Schroeder, she and Clark want to have a small wedding so that they are able to enjoy each and every one of their guests, and not have to meet anyone new. As she explained, she isn’t interested in having 300 people there to watch her and Clark say “I do” because having that many guests would take away from the intimate experience they hope to have.

Schroeder then said that when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, there were a number of “maybes” on her guest list but didn’t say who those “maybes” were.

Because 26-year-old Kennedy is so much younger than some of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Jax Taylor, who turned 40 last year, and Tom Sandoval, who turns 37 this summer, he hasn’t always been extremely close with his cast mates. In fact, at times, he’s had tense relationships with many of them due to his wild behavior in the past.

Although Kennedy wasn’t in a good place with former bestie Lala Kent during Season 7, he got sober last year and has since made amends with Kent, as well as several other cast members of the show. He’s even gotten an invite to Kent’s upcoming wedding to Randall Emmett. So, while he won’t be going to Italy to see Schroeder and Clark tie the knot, he will be in Newport Beach, California when Kent and the movie producer say, “I do.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent spoke to Meaww at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards in November and confirmed that Kennedy and Leviss were both on the guest list for her upcoming nuptials.