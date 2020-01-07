Stassi Schroeder Gushes Over New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Dayna Kathan

Dayna Kathan joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 last year and tonight, fans of the series will meet her for the very first time on the Bravo series’ premiere episode.

Ahead of the new season, Stassi Schroeder, who is one of the original cast members of the show, paid a visit to Access Hollywood, where she opened up about her new co-star as she described the TomTom employee as “hysterical.”

“I really like Dayna,” Schroeder confirmed. “She is [a comedian]. She’s just, like, very real and raw. And she has this cynical, dark sense of humor and way of looking at things that I think is really amusing. So, I think she’s really entertaining to have fun with and hang out with.”

In a sneak peek at the new season, Kathan was seen at her workplace of TomTom, which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz, as she admitted to hooking up with fellow new cast member, Max Boyens, who works at the restaurant as a manager.

In the same clip, however, Boyens is seen recalling his night out to Sandoval by suggesting that after hanging out with the cast as a group, he simply went home without any news to report. At another point, Kathan was seen laying in bed beside Boyens and discussing what was going on between them, which is sure to be something viewers see plenty of during the upcoming episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz was also seen in the Vanderpump Rules sneak peek, applauding his staff at TomTom and crediting the men and women working there, including Kathan, for the ongoing success of the restaurant.

Loading...

“The reason TomTom runs so smoothly is because we’ve hired the best staff on the planet. We’ve got Dayna who’s this great worker, so good in fact that Lisa is poaching her to work at SUR… and then there’s Max. He’s the glue that holds it all together,” Schwartz explained.

While Schwartz suggested that Vanderpump had been hoping to enlist Kathan to begin working at SUR Restaurant at the time Season 8 was filmed last year, it wasn’t revealed whether or not she actually made the transition, or if she simply began juggling her time between both West Hollywood venues.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will also feature new cast members Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, and Brett Caprioni, all of whom appear to work at SUR Restaurant.