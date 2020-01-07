Beyonce & Jay-Z Brought A Special Treat To 2020 Golden Globes: Champagne From A Company He Owns

Not only did Beyonce and Jay-Z skip the ubiquitous red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards this year, but the superstar duo also shirked the Champagne served at the proceedings. Instead, the famous couple chose to bring their own.

Their expensive Armand de Brignac Champagne, known as the Ace of Spades because of its labeling, is popular with the hip-hop crowd. The high-end bubbly was also popular with actress Jennifer Aniston, who was lucky enough to be able to sip a glass since her friend and co-star, Reese Witherspoon, boldly asked for the opportunity.

Jen thanked her The Morning Show co-star for doing so in an Instagram story on Monday.

“Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table. So naturally, she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their Champagne.”

The actresses sat at a table next to Bey and Jay’s table while the Champagne-packing couple was seated at their own table that included Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Jennifer Lopez, according to PopSugar.

The source explained that the power couple had turned up with their Champagne at the 77th annual Golden Globes because Disney’s The Lion King reboot had been nominated. Beyonce’s song, “The Spirit,” from her Lion King: The Gift album — which was written for the animated movie — was picked for a nomination as well for Best Original Song.

Although Beyonce and her rapper husband were fashionably late to the televised event, the pair did manage to get to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in time to be caught on camera. That happened just as Kate McKinnon presented funny lady Ellen DeGeneres with the annual Carol Burnett award given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Loading...

Meanwhile, the official Golden Globes Champagne was Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut. That wasn’t too shabby, as the price point for this French import is far less than the beverage Beyonce and Jay-Z brought to the party. A bottle of the Moet from the award show caterers can cost as little as around $40, according to wine distributor Sokolin. By contrast, a bottle of the Armand de Brignac Champagne the power couple brought to and drank at the ceremonies is priced from $300 to $24,765, according to Wine Searcher.

The final rub?

As of 2014, Jay-Z took ownership from Sovereign Brands of Arman de Brignac Champagne — the producer of the bottle of bubbly he, his bride, and their friends enjoyed at this year’s Golden Globes.