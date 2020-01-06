‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Billy’s Strange Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 7, bring yet another snarky clash between Summer and Theo about Kyle and Lola. Plus, Billy hides his connection to Amanda, which leads to him wonder why he would do that.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) needles Summer (Hunter King), according to SheKnows Soaps. Lately, Theo and Summer’s conversations have centered around how much Summer wants Kyle (Michael Mealor) and how much Theo wants Lola (Sasha Calle). Why should Kyle’s birthday be any different? Theo points out the differences between what Lola would give Kyle for his birthday versus what Summer would have given him had they still been together.

While Summer continually denies Theo’s assertions that she hopes Theo will come between Lola and Kyle, he certainly isn’t convinced by her denials. Even though Summer and Theo ended their relationship, they still see each other a lot at Jabot, and neither one of them has moved on with somebody else. It’s probably not surprising that Theo even asks Summer up to his place to have some fun, but after all their arguing, Theo’s brand of fun isn’t what Summer is looking for. Does that mean she is looking for Kyle’s? Perhaps, but for now, Summer has done the right thing and managed to stay friends and co-workers with Kyle while not coming between him and Lola.

Elsewhere, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) opens up to Billy (Jason Thompson). With Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on her way to Singapore and the kids staying with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at the Ranch, Billy has some time to himself. Victoria hopes that he will manage to find some inspiration during his brief moments of freedom, but she also isn’t interested in pressuring him.

However, instead of spending time alone, Billy finds himself immediately texting Amanda to meet up. Instead of the dive bar, they actually show up together at Crimson Lights, and they have yet another deep conversation where they just connect. Neither Billy nor Amanda can explain it, given that they have so little in common on the surface. Even so, they continue to get to know each other and form a more profound dependence on each other based on their long talks and mutual respect.

Of course, Amanda doesn’t think it is so great when Sharon (Sharon Case) sees them and comments on not realizing they knew each other when Billy makes up a lie about his and Amanda’s connection. Billy also wonders what he’s doing. These continued lies can’t mean anything good for Billy and Victoria.