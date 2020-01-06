Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Looks Stunning In Hoodie For New Social Media Post

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, is proving that she is every bit as beautiful as her mother in the most recent shot that was shared on her page. As those who follow the 18-year-old on Instagram know, Consuelos recently made her account public and she has been sharing a number of photos with fans as she partakes in her first year of college. Currently, the beauty appears to be on break from school and is vacationing with her friends and boyfriend.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, Lola struck a pose front and center on what appeared to be a transportation vehicle. Ripa’s middle child wore a slight smile on her face for the photo op, going totally makeup free but still looking drop dead gorgeous. The college student wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in the casual look.

The brunette beauty wore a cream colored hoodie, putting the whole hood over her head for the occasion. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that this was a photo of herself looking at her boyfriend and it appears as though he was the one who snapped the photo. The post has only been live on her account for a few short minutes but it’s already earning her rave reviews from fans.

So far, the post has earned the brunette beauty over 3,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji including the heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are pretty,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flower emoji to the end of their comment.

“Such a beauty! You look just like your father Lola!,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautiful photo Lola!! You must be madly in love?! It shows,” another commented along with a red heart emoji.

“So pretty! Looks like mama with dark hair,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Consuelos showed off her singing chops in a clip on that was posted on her page. In the shocking post, Consuelos shared two videos of herself showing off her singing ability while belting out Labrinth’s hit song, “Jealous.” Fans were surprised that she could sing so well and the post earned her a ton of attention with over 23,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.