‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Responds To A Fan Who Asks When She And Tom Sandoval Are Getting Married

Ariana Madix has been dating Tom Sandoval for six years.

Ariana Madix wants her fans and followers to understand her stance on marriage.

After sharing a New Year’s Eve photo of herself and Tom Sandoval, who she’s been dating for the past six years, on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was confronted by a curious fan who wanted to know when the two of them were planning to make it official and get married.

“When [are] [you] two getting married!!!” the fan wondered.

“We aren’t. Why is this a thing?” Madix said in a response.

Madix began dating after the second season of Vanderpump Rules, following Sandoval’s split from cast member Kristen Doute. However, because Madix doesn’t want to get married or have kids, they chose to show their commitment to one another by purchasing a home together instead.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have seen, Madix and Sandoval began sharing photos of their new home in The Valley earlier this year on Instagram after becoming the first couple of the show to move away from their jobs at SUR Restaurant. Then, in the months that followed, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, followed suit by buying homes of their own nearby amid production on Season 8.

While Madix seemed initially annoyed that the fan would ask her a question about marriage after she’s been so clear on the show that she does not have any interest in making Sandoval her husband, she later offered the fan a kind response after she said that the two of them looked adorable in their New Year’s Eve photo.

“Aw thank you,” Madix replied, along with two red heart emoji.

The fan then responded to another fan who slammed her for asking the personal question by making it clear that she meant no harm.

“I was just asking. They have been together for long time. I was just asking,” she explained.

During a previous season of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval was seen telling his male co-stars that he would eventually like to have a child and suggesting that if Madix was unwilling, which she is, that he would consider the news to be a deal breaker. However, after addressing their future on the show, Madix and Sandoval agreed that it would just be the two of them as they continued to pursue their dreams in Los Angeles.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Madix and Sandoval will be seen opening up about their new home, and Jax Taylor’s comments about it, during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.