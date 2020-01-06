‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Julian’s Rattled, Sonny’s Got Questions, & Nikolas’ Return Causes Waves

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 6 make it clear that there will be no shortage of drama swirling throughout Port Charles over the next few days. Fans were given a juicy cliffhanger with last Friday’s show and teasers detail that Monday’s action kicks into gear right away.

At the end of Friday’s show, Nikolas interrupted Nina and Valentin’s wedding. He was carrying Ava and General Hospital spoilers tease that this situation will cause an intense and immediate uproar. Nikolas faces questions over his sudden appearance and Nina soon reveals what she knows about Valentin as well.

According to Soap Central, Nina will lean on Maxie as she copes with this complicated situation. In fact, Maxie will manage to impress Nina, and General Hospital spoilers detail that Nina won’t mince words when it comes to how she feels about recent developments.

While much of the action this week will be connected to Nikolas’ surprise return and Nina’s wedding, General Hospital spoilers hint at developments elsewhere as well. For one thing, Sonny will soon track down Julian and have some major questions for him.

As viewers saw last week, Sonny’s guy overheard Brad and Julian arguing down by the pier. They mentioned Nelle and Michael, and Sonny will want to know more about this conversation.

Nelle sees opportunity in an unassuming Willow, West Coast. Can she get her hands on Wiley before anyone else notices?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/XnAYUDhV1S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 26, 2019

Julian isn’t about to willingly share anything helpful with Sonny. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that this confrontation will leave him rattled.

Little has been revealed about whether or not Lucas will recover, but viewers know that Nelle has every intention of finding a way to get her son back. General Hospital spoilers hint that Brad will remain quite flustered over all of this and it doesn’t sound as if he and Julian will patch things up with one another anytime soon.

Loading...

Something this week will have Michael feeling concerned and viewers will see Carly annoyed in some sense. Sasha will seemingly be doing her best to support Michael and General Hospital spoilers note that there are developments on the way involving Peter and Anna as well.

Lulu is going to be bracing herself for a battle, and it seems likely this is connected to Valentin and the custody battle over Charlotte. General Hospital spoilers share that there is a surprise on the way for Elizabeth and viewers will see quite a bit of action involving the teen crew this week too.

Jason and Sam will both be trying to figure out how to manage their situation with her parole and General Hospital spoilers detail that Jordan will be facing some frustrations. There’s a lot of action on the way this week and fans are eager to get started.