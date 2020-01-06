‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Sharon Relies On Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 13 brings a confrontation between Billy and Victoria as she figures out he’s been keeping secrets and telling lies the past several weeks. Plus, Lily returns, Nikki surprises Victor, Phyllis alarms Abby, and Nick supports Sharon.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confronts Billy (Jason Thompson) about his friendship with Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Billy has been lying to Victoria about what he’s been doing for weeks, and Victoria finally clues into the whole situation. He’s started gambling again, and he’s having an emotional affair with Genoa City’s newest lawyer. Later in the week, Victoria gives Billy an ultimatum. This situation could be the end of their latest reunion if Billy isn’t willing to give up his friendship with Amanda.

Speaking of Amanda, Devon (Bryton James) makes an admission about her. Devon may talk to his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil), since she will return for a visit on Tuesday, January 13. There’s no denying that Amanda is a dead ringer for Devon’s late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and it is difficult for Devon to deal with the situation. Plus, there’s the fact that Amanda is possibly part of Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam to take Katherine Chancellor’s money from Devon, which further complicates matters.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) plans to surprise Victor (Eric Braeden). Victor intends to mark a huge milestone with the Newman family legacy. While he makes plans for the celebration, Nikki keeps a secret to help her husband enjoy the momentous occasion. It’s unclear what she has in mind, but perhaps it is something that will even eclipse the recent Abbott family history that Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) wrote.

Loading...

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) alarms Abby (Melissa Ordway). Phyllis has plans to take down Abby in a big way, and she causes some drama for the Newman heiress that could also end up being a problem for Abby’s new relationship with Chance (Donny Boaz).

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) receives support from Nick (Joshua Morrow). They share two living children — Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and no matter their relationship status, Nick and Sharon usually help each other out when life calls for something like that. With Sharon facing cancer, she’s going to need a lot of help, and it looks like Nick has every intention of stepping up and helping the mother of his kids fight her biggest battle yet.