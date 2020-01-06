Eileen Davidson Rejoined The ‘RHOBH’ Cast For Filming On Season 10, But Not In A Full-Time Role

Eileen Davidson filmed at a party thrown by Kyle Richards.

Eileen Davidson may have rejoined her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars at the end of last year for filming on the upcoming 10th season of the show, but she doesn’t appear to be plotting a full-time return.

Davidson has no regrets about walking away from her “housewife” role on the series years ago, according to a report from Hollywood Life that was published Sunday. Despite the fact that she remains close with co-star Lisa Rinna, Davidson has no real interest in returning to her reality career. Instead, she seems content focusing on her directing and acting career.

“She’s always been close with Rinna and will continue to be. She would not go back full-time if approached. There’s really nothing anyone could do or say to get her to come back,” an insider explained.

Davidson and Rinna both joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during the show’s fifth season following the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud, both of whom appeared on just one season of the Bravo reality series. Then, after Season 7, Davidson chose to leave her full-time role as she focused on a number of soaps, including The Young and The Restless.

While Davidson did appear briefly alongside Rinna and cast member Erika Girardi on the show’s eighth season, she wasn’t featured at all during Season 9.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson was spotted filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 in November with returning full-time cast members Rinna and Girardi, as well as a number of other former stars of the series, including Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof and Brandi Glanville.

During the filming session, Davidson and other cast members shared photos on their social media pages.

The Hollywood Life insider went on to say that when it came to Davidson’s decision to join the show for Season 5, she didn’t do so for the Bravo paycheck. Instead, she was interested in the extra opportunities it provided her.

“She did it because it was a different opportunity, but she wants to focus on making more TV and movies and the show distracts her from doing so,” the source shared. “She’s not opposed to filming and popping up here or there if it’s natural, but she wants to keep her distance from the show as much as possible and wouldn’t even be interested in being a friend.”

No word yet on when the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will begin airing.