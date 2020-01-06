Ansel Elgort Wore Shimmering Eyeshadow & Showed Off His Singing Skills To The 2020 Golden Globes

Ansel Elgort stunned his fans when he wore glittery eyeshadow to this year’s Golden Globes Awards. He also wowed the audience at the show when he made an impromptu song.

The 25-year-old showed up at The Golden Globes red carpet in a midnight blue Tom Ford velvet suit and donned a subtle amount of glittery eye shadow in the inner corners of his eyes. As per E! News, Ansel probably took inspiration from the HBO hit series, Euphoria for his look.

Apart from the makeup, the Baby Driver star matched his suit with a jewel-encrusted butterfly brooch and seemingly a blue sapphire ring, which he wore in the pinky finger in his left hand. His nails were also painted in white nail polish.

At the awarding, Ansel continued to shine when he showed off his singing voice while presenting the award for best original song. Ansel opted to sing the name of the category, instead of just reading it.

While his co-presenter Dakota Fanning laughed at the improvised musical moment, Ansel received applause from the crowd. Ansel and Dakota presented the award to Elton John for his song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which was featured in the film Rocketman, a biopic about his life.

Aside from landing big roles in Hollywood, Ansel is also part of the music industry as a producer, according to People. In fact, he released “Thief” in 2017, a steamy dance track and his second single from Island Records. Ansel’s first track, “Home Alone” was released in 2016, a year after he officially signed with the record label. Ansel previously played at EDM festivals under the pseudonym “Ansolo.”

After the awards, the Goldfinch actor took to his Instagram page to share an adorable pic. He took a selfie of himself in what seemed like the back of the car, looking tired — his shimmery shadow seemingly melted away from the day’s activities, while his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan rested her head in his shoulder, closing her eyes.

The share was loved by Ansel’s 10.1 million followers. Many of his fans took to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts, while some dropped heart emoji.

“Everything about this photo is perfect!” one of Ansel’s followers wrote in the post.

Loading...

“Thank you, king. You served tonight,” another admirer added.

“The Grammys just rang, they’re asking if you can perform a medley,” a third comment read.

“When’s the album gonna drop?” a fourth Instagram user joked.

Ansel is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s anticipated remake of West Side Story. He will be playing Tony, the male lead of the film and the founder of the Jets, a teenage street gang.