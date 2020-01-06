Brielle Biermann Reveals That She Is Dissolving Her Lip Injections To Look 18 Again

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann has made a name for herself in part thanks to her massive lips. But according to OK! Magazine, the Don’t Be Tardy star is dissolving her pouty-faced pucker in order to look more like she did when she was 18.

The 22-year-old has been plumping her lips for the past four years with the help of the plastic surgeon who keeps the Kardashian sisters looking like they do. Now, as she told fans on her Instagram stories, she is dissolving her fillers for a more natural appearance.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday … gonna look like 18-year-old Brielle again soon,” she wrote. “2020 new year new me!”

The Bravo starlet added that she also wanted to stop getting her lips filled because each time she did she would be “black and blue for a few days.”

To finish off the social media story, she shared a few pictures of her from a few years ago before she had started plumping her pout.

“I was 16 or 17 here,” she noted.

Brielle has been open about her prominent lip injections, which she first admitted to in 2015. She told fans that she has been visiting Los Angeles cosmetic surgeon Dr. Simon Ourian to get work done.

“Thank you thank you thank you!!! To my favorite, @simonourianmd1!!!” she gushed about her new injections. “My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy with my results now! You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again.”

Both mother Kim and Brielle have chosen to be open with the public about the work that they’ve had one. Apparently, Brielle had been begging her mother for years to get her lips plumped up because she hated the way they looked.

“So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it,” Kim said in 2016.

She added that Brielle has a lot of confidence and doesn’t follow other people. While she says she watches her other kids’ social media accounts, she says she doesn’t feel the need to monitor Brielle’s. The 22-year-old often posts selfies and promotions on her account.

During another interview, she said that because Brielle is an adult, and she wants her daughter to feel good about herself; she has been supportive of about her choice to have plastic surgery.