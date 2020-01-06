Alex Rodriguez Pens Sweet Instagram Post To Jennifer Lopez Following Golden Globes Loss

Jennifer Lopez may not have come home with a trophy after last night’s 77th Golden Globe Awards, but her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s sweet Instagram shout out may have made the loss a bit better for her.

Jennifer was in attendance of the annual event on Sunday night as a presenter and a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers. Ultimately, the star lost out to Laura Dern for her part in Marriage Story. Luckily, her husband-to-be reminded her that JLo doesn’t need an award to be considered a champion.

Shortly after the loss, ARod took to his Instagram account to pen a heartwarming note to his fiancée in which he reminded her that she is still a winner in the eyes of many.

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” the former Yankee superstar wrote in the touching tribute.

He also reminded Jennifer of the performers she has inspired throughout her illustrious career, as well as her coaches, children, and family.

“To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he said, completing the post with three red heart emoji.

The caption was accompanied by a photo of Jennifer looking as gorgeous as ever on the red carpet in the gold, green, and white gown that she sported for the star-studded event.

ARod’s 3.3 million followers had nothing but love for the uplifting message he wrote to his future wife. The post has earned over 150,000 likes since going live to his feed 11 hours ago, as well as 2,500-plus comments from friends and fans who seemed to agree with the athlete’s sentiments.

“Oh my goodness this is so sweet and yes, Jen is our champion and I adore her so very much,” one person wrote.

“She will forever be a true inspiration,” commented another.

“In our hearts she’s the real winner!! No trophy needed,” confirmed a third.

Of course, JLo herself responded back to her man with a sweet comment of her own.

“You are my everything,” she said.

Though Jennifer lost out at the Golden Globes, she still has a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Hustlers has also earned considerable Oscar buzz, especially after JLo snagged a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her part in the film. She will also be performing alongside Shakira for a highly-anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV in February.