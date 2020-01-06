Get To Know Hannah Ann Sluss Of Peter Weber’s ‘The Bachelor’ Season

Hannah Ann Sluss is one of the ladies on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and spoilers suggest she is one to watch as he looks for love. In fact, she will be seen quite a bit during Monday night’s premiere, and it sounds as if she won’t be going home anytime soon.

According to blogger Reality Steve, Hannah Ann is good friends with Hannah Godwin from last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise and last year’s The Bachelor. Hannah Ann is from Knoxville, Tennessee and has participated in beauty pageants.

This Bachelor contestant has done a fair amount of modeling in both television and print advertising. She has been in ads for Sonic and Downy, and some might even recognize her from the video for Chris Lane’s song “I Don’t Know About You.”

The 23-year-old Bachelor contender is the oldest of three kids, according to her profile on ABC. Like Peter, she still lives at home with her parents and she loves traveling, painting and interior decorating. Hannah Ann has a sister named Haley and a brother named Wade, according to her Instagram page.

Hannah Ann explained that her last romantic relationship had plenty of chemistry but not much friendship. Now, The Bachelor contestant says that she is looking for someone who can be her best friend but also keep the relationship sizzling hot.

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Hannah Ann will make a good first impression on Peter and that positive impression lasts long into the season. She shares in her profile that she gets quite talkative when she gets nervous, and the buzz is that she’ll be fairly prominent throughout Monday’s premiere.

Could this former Miss Tennessee contender be the one to steal Peter’s heart and final rose this winter? The Bachelor spoilers hint that she is not one to underestimate, and it sounds as if the women will quickly pick up on the fact that she has some serious chemistry with Peter.

Unfortunately, The Bachelor spoilers have not managed to pin down exactly how Peter’s season ends, or to what degree Hannah Ann might figure into that ending. Peter has teased that he’s happy with how things went, but he is confident that nobody will find out what happens ahead of the finale airing in March.

If Hannah Ann doesn’t snag Peter’s final rose, it sounds likely that she will be a big contender to head either to Bachelor in Paradise this coming summer, or perhaps even be the next Bachelorette. What will viewers think of her as they watch her this winter on The Bachelor? Spoilers tease that they’ll get a good sense of her personality with Monday’s premiere.