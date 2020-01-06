Ellen DeGeneres Fans Applaud Comedienne For Golden Globe Win On Instagram

Followers of Ellen DeGeneres applauded the comedienne and talk show host for her win of an honorary Golden Globe, the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television, for her work on the small screen that has spanned over 34 years.

The legendary comedienne, who made her television debut on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1986, was lauded by fans who believed she was well-deserving of the accolade. They took to Instagram to state their opinions and share their own words of praise for the beloved funny lady.

“You deserve it. You are a wonderful woman!!!” said a follower of the comedienne on the social media site, in the comments section of a photo posted by the official site of The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards show where Ellen is seated, and holding her honorary statuette.

“She’s so awesome! I cried and laugh during her speech,” said a second fan of the talk show host.

“So damn proud of her, one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever seen,” said another fan of Ellen’s regarding her win.

In the Instagram video, the talk show host is seen seated, wearing an iridescent black suit with silver accents, a black, button-up shirt, black socks, and shiny black dress shoes. She strikes several different and fun poses while holding her award.

Ellen’s award was introduced by Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, who told her own story of coming out after being inspired by Ellen’s journey on television. Ellen famously came out as a gay woman on her sitcom Ellen during “The Puppy Episode.”

The comedienne said in her acceptance speech after receiving both the award and a standing ovation from the Golden Globes audience that her journey in the entertainment industry has been long.

It was her talk show which debuted 17 years ago that allowed her to finally be herself she noted, remarking that through this venue, viewers have gotten to know her as a person.

Her heartwarming statements were well-received by the audience, including her wife Portia de Rossi, whom she wed in August 2008. Portia teared up as she listened to Ellen’s acceptance speech.

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show also thanked Carol Burnett in her speech, whom her award was named after. Ellen is the second person to receive the accolade after its namesake was honored with the inaugural award in 2019.

Ellen quipped that when she saw the legendary television star pull on her ear each episode Ellen joked, “I always felt like she was speaking to me. At the end of the show, every time she pulled her ear, I knew she was saying “It’s okay, I’m gay too.”

This led to a burst of laughter from the legendary comedienne, who sat next to Ellen during the awards show.

In fact, the ear-pulling was a nod to Carol’s grandmother, as a way to tell her she loved her and that she was well during each and every episode of The Carol Burnett Show, which ruled the airwaves during its 11-year run on NBC from 1967-1978.