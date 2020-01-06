Brad Pitt Says He’s Happy Crossing Paths With Ex Jennifer Aniston At Golden Globes

Brad Pitt has no problem running into ex Jennifer Aniston.

In fact, the actor said on the red carpet before the 2020 Golden Globes that he welcomes run-ins with his ex-wife, saying that the two are still good friends.

Pitt spoke to Entertainment Tonight before Sunday’s award show, with host Kevin Frazer telling the actor that everyone was hoping to get a photo of the former couple together. Brad said he had no problem with that.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt said.

“The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” Brad joked, adding,

“That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

The two were both nominated at the Golden Globes, Jennifer for her role in Apple TV’s The Morning Show and Brad for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was not clear yet if the run-in ever took place — Us Weekly noted that they arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel within minutes of each other without crossing paths before the show — but recent reports have indicated Brad and Jen are on very good terms.

As The Inquisitr reported, the former Hollywood power couple are friendly and have even been flirty at times. A source told Us Weekly that the two have a “purely platonic” relationship now, but have grown close again in recent months and remain very compatible.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together,” the source said.

The two have been hanging out more in recent months as well. Brad attended Jen’s 50th birthday party in February and last month went to the Christmas party she held at her home in Bel-Air.

Brad and Jen had one of the most famous relationships in Hollywood and an even more infamous split in 2005 when Brad connected with actress Angelina Jolie while the two were filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith and eventually sparked a relationship with her. Brad and Jen announced their divorce afterward, and Brad would go to carry on a long relationship with Jolie before the two announced in 2016 that they were divorcing.

There have been rumors dating back years that Brad and Jen could be getting back together, and The Inquisitr reported on rumors that Brad was leaning on Jen for support in the wake of his split with Jolie.