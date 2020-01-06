Billy Porter Rocks A Feathered Train And A $2 Million Tiffany Necklace For The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Billy Porter made sure to walk down the red carpet in style for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Pose actor wore an Alex Vinash suit for his appearance at the annual award show. The multitalented star opted to wear all white for the entrance in a shirt that was slightly open and pants that fit tightly on his body. The actor was also wearing white boots with a small heel.

In Porter’s red carpet photo, which was reposted on Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, the suit wasn’t the scene-stealer of his outfit. The actor was seen wearing a white jacket that has a long, feathered train that glided across the carpet as he walked. Porter’s accessories included a black handbag, multiple rings on his fingers and a silver bracelet from Tiffany.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Porter worked on his outfit for the Golden Globes in collaboration with his stylist, Sam Ratelle. The outlet reports that the train zips off of the suit, and is measured at 14 feet. Porter’s suit is also reportedly scattered with 4,000 Swarvoski crystals. Porter’s Tiffany & Company necklace is worth $2 million.

THR spoke to Vinash about Porter’s look for the night. Porter himself sketched out his vision for the tuxedo, and Vinash helped it come to life. The stylist shared that the outfit took he and Porter three months to create. The team spent a total of 465 hours to put Porter’s Golden Globes attire together. Vinash said that part of the fun of creating looks with the actor is the fact that they keep his fans wondering what he will come up with next.

“It’s interesting that people now always expect Billy to be in a dress, so we’re having a lot of fun figuring out how we can make menswear absolutely fabulous and just as fantastic and opulent as womenswear,” Vinash explained. “All of his accessories are encrusted in Swarovski crystals! From satin shoes custom-made by Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo, Mercura eyewear, and a mirrored metal Emm Kuo cigarette-box handbag with a crystal-covered chain handle.”

Porter is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Television series for his role as Pray Tell on Pose. Back in September 2019, the actor became the first black, openly gay man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama actor in a television series. For his Emmy win, Porter rocked an extravagant black suit that was covered in an estimated $130,000 worth of crystals.