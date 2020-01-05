‘Kate Plus 8’ Spoilers Reportedly Reveal That Kate Gosselin Was Fired By TLC

It may be the end of the road for Kate Gosselin on reality television.

Spoilers have leaked regarding TLC’s Kate Plus 8. The spoilers reportedly reveal that Kate Gosselin was fired by the TLC network. This news was first reportedly broken by Kate herself to a judge when she was in court several weeks ago. The primary reason for TLC opting not to renew her contract is due to legal conflicts involving filming her kids, according to Daily Soap Dish.

Kate Plus 8 was originally Jon And Kate Plus 8 which first premiered in 2007 but Jon later left the show when the pair split up. The show has seen a lot of changes over the years, particularly in that two of the sextuplet children are no longer living with Kate and thus did not appear in recent episodes. Now it appears that the remaining four will be unable to appear on television due to Jon’s with to keep his children out of the lime light.

Kate was legally required to obtain work permits for her children if she wished for them to be filmed. However, Jon refused to sign the permits thus leading to a stand still in the show. At this point it appears that the kid’s days on television are over. Nevertheless, two of Jon and Kate’s children, twins Mady and Cara, are now legal adults and attending college. Thus, if they wished to be able to appear on television alongside their mother, they would be able to make that decision themselves.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jon has been a lot more vocal in the press in recent months in regards to his legal issues with his ex wife. A ten year gag order surrounding their divorce is now over, thus allowing him to say whatever he wants without legal repercussions.

Last year, he sat down for an interview on the Dr. Oz Show. On the show, Jon explained that he only speaks to Kate through a lawyer and that the situation is beyond the point of allowing the two to work together to raise their kids.

“We’ve exhausted all opportunities to co-parent. It’s just never going to happen, due to personality disorders and everything else. We just have different aspects on how we want to parent.”

He also noted that he believes his marriage to Kate would have failed even without the media spotlight.