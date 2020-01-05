WWE Spoilers: Two Huge Title Matches And A Big Return Set For ‘Monday Night Raw’

The first "Monday Night Raw" of 2020 is setting up to be quite impressive.

The first show of the year for WWE was from Friday Night SmackDown and it was impressive, but two more brands are ready to show what they have. Coming up on January 6, 2020, the red brand will come together for the first Monday Night Raw of the year and it is going to be a big one. Two huge matches have already been announced to go along with the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

On Wednesday, NXT will have its first show of the new year and it is a stacked one as well. A massive amount of human beings will be in the ring for a Fatal 4-Way and it will be partnered with two opening-round matches from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to Raw

The last time anyone saw the WWE Champion, he was defeating Rey Mysterio in a title match at Survivor Series in November. The official website of WWE has confirmed that he will return to Monday Night Raw this week, but it is not yet known what he will do or who he will target.

Major Triple Threat Match announced for the Raw Tag Team Titles

The Viking Raiders have gone into 2020 as the Raw Tag Team Champions, but there is no shortage of challengers for the belts. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, they will have to face not just one, but two quality teams gunning for their titles.

The Viking Raiders will have to work twice as hard to hold onto their belts as they face the Street Profits and The O.C. on Monday night. It will not be easy for the champions to keep their titles as they don’t even need to be involved in the final outcome to lose them.

Andrade puts the United States Title on the line in a rematch against Rey Mysterio

Near the end of 2019, Andrade shocked the world as he captured the United States Championship at a WWE non-televised house show. It was a shocking title change as Andrade picked up his first main roster title by defeating Mysterio cleanly in the middle of the ring.

This time, the match will be on national TV and Andrade has to find a way to hold onto his newly found gold possession.

All three brands are still trying to prove they are the best in WWE, and they’re throwing everything out there with the first shows of 2020. Friday Night SmackDown has already given their all and NXT will do it on Wednesday, but Monday Night Raw is bringing Brock Lesnar and a stacked card for the fans to enjoy.