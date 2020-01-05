WWE News: Rusev Addresses Criticism Of Controversial ‘Monday Night Raw’ Wedding Segment

The love triangle storyline between Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley became a foursome on the latest edition on Monday Night Raw. During the main event segment — which saw Lana and Lashley attempt to tie the knot — Liv Morgan interrupted the ceremony and declared her love for Lana. The revelation only added more heat to the polarizing nature of the storyline, which Rusev recently addressed in a conversation with a Hall of Famer.

As quoted by 411Mania, “The Bulgarian Brute” recently appeared on The Jerry Lawler Show to discuss the storyline, and how fans have responded to WWE‘s recent attempt to up the ante. According to Rusev, there is no pleasing every fan, and they’re all entitled to their opinions.

“You can put the greatest segment in the history [of WWE on], but they’ll be the 3% of people that are gonna go ahead and bash it. And hey, you have your right. Go ahead and express it. I’m not gonna judge you for it. There’s some people that want to see three hours of power bombs. And hey, kudos to you. I mean, if that’s what you’re into, go ahead and find what’s for you. But we are a broad company, we are entertainment.”

The former United States Champion also encouraged fans to relax and try to enjoy the storyline, while also revealing that he thinks it’s an angle that’s paid off with time. In the beginning, the majority of fans and pundits were quite critical of the company’s decision to book such a controversial storyline. These days, however, the segments tend to be the highest rated on Monday Night Raw and WWE’s YoutTube channel.

“The Bulgarian Brute” also issued a challenge to the WWE Universe — by encouraging them to find 10 positives in the product every time they voice their frustrations about a single negative aspect. He believes that there is too much negativity on social media, and finding ways to spread “positive vibes” will be good for everyone.

Given that Lana is Rusev’s wife in real life, some critics believed that WWE management was punishing the couple for not signing new contracts with the company at the time. While Rusev has still to commit his future to the promotion, he appears to be having a lot of fun with the storyline and clearly doesn’t believe that Vince McMahon is trying to bury him.

Unfortunately, the storyline has caused some real-world drama. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lashley and Lana have been on the receiving end of bullying, racist abuse, and death threats from trolls.