Today Is Known As ‘Singles Sunday,’ AKA The Biggest Day Of The Year For App Dating

Today, January 5, is being called “Singles Sunday” by dating specialists. According to experts, the first Sunday of every year sees a huge spike in single people looking for love — particularly online — and dating apps are preparing for a surge of activity as people begin their relationship New Year’s resolutions.

According to Daily Mail, 55 percent of singles between 18 and 34 said that it was a goal of theirs to find a relationship. Some of those singles were people who had broken up with their significant other over the holidays. Others had been single before the holidays, but were hoping to change their status in 2020.

Experts accordingly have recommended that those who are looking to meet someone make sure that they are active online today.

“Singles have the best chance of getting a date and meeting someone in the new year if they are active on Dating Sunday,” explained CEO of dating app Inner Circle, David Vermeulen.

Match.com is reportedly predicting as much as a 300 percent increase in those signing up for the service today, based on last year’s figures. In addition, messages are set to increase by around 200 percent.

But it is not just online dating that is set for a surge. Dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge are also prepared for new signups and increased activity — particularly late at night. The peak time for those swiping is reportedly 11:00 p.m.

According to 2019 data provided by dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, more than a million messages were sent on last year’s “Singles Sunday.” The eye-popping number meant it was the most active day in the app’s seven-year history (per Quartz).

Moreover, the trend persisted throughout the month. In January of 2019, there was a 61 percent increase in new user signups at Coffee Meets Bagel, as well as a 16 percent increase in user activity, a 22 percent increase in matches, and a 23 percent increase in chats.

Dawoon Kang, founder and CEO of the app, offered some advice for those taking advantage of the big day. First on the agenda is making sure you have a great profile pic.

“Photos are the most important part of a profile, and 80% of users pass if they don’t like what they see,” Kang explained. “The first photo is the most important, and it should be clear, and of your face.”

Kang also urged users to write a longer bio that is as specific as possible.

“The top 10% most liked profiles on [Coffee Meets Bagel] wrote 35% more than the average user. We’ve also seen more success with users who pick one topic and go in depth with the description rather than say something general like ‘I like hiking,'” she added.

As dating apps become more and more popular, experts also have been investigating how they affect the landscape of relationships, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.