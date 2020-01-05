WWE Rumors: Major Update On Edge’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Return

Despite Edge insisting that he won’t be making a miraculous return to WWE action any time soon, rumors of him lacing up his boots again just won’t go away. The Hall of Famer is being tipped to make an appearance during the upcoming Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant, and WWE may have already started dropping clues on television.

As documented by Ringside News, Brad Shepherd reports that “The Rated R Superstar” being mentioned on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw was intentional, and it could be the company’s way of revealing that he’s on track for a comeback.

“A source in #WWE told me it wasn’t a coincidence that @RandyOrton mentioned @EdgeRatedR’s name during a promo on #Raw this week.”

Having Orton deliver the promo also suggests that WWE is planning something. He and Edge were tag team partners in 2006, and the pair have a storied history with each other as both friends and foes. However, it’s also possible that WWE wants to fuel rumors in a bid to build interest for the pay-per-view. Of course, there’s also a chance that Orton mentioning his old teammate really was coincidental.

Edge has reportedly been medically cleared to compete since last year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. He made a surprise appearance at the show and speared Elias, which marked the first time he had performed a wrestling maneuver since his final match in 2011. He was forced to hang up his boots due to a neck injury, and seeing him deliver a spear — a move that can cause aggravation to a performer’s neck — gave fans hope.

Following the show, Edge opened up about the segment on his podcast, and told co-host Christian that he feels capable of competing again.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

In the months that followed, Edge gave up the podcast to spend more time with his family. However, his decision led to more speculation that he was gearing up for an in-ring comeback.

Daniel Bryan returned to action after being told that he could no longer wrestle again, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility for superstars to return to the squared circle after taking a few years to heal. It remains to be seen if Edge will be one of them.