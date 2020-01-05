Kanye West Claps Back At Drake, ‘Don’t Call Me Secular’

Kanye West was offended by Drake questioning the new turn of his music.

After some confusing feuds in recent years, it appeared that rappers Kanye West and Drake put aside their differences. Nevertheless, West was offended by a remark Drake made about him in a recent interview in which he discussed the new turn that West’s music is taking. Drake questioned whether the Jesus Is King rapper would ever make music like he used to, according to NME News.

It’s obvious that West’s music has taken a different turn. Jesus Is King is in stark contrast to West’s previous work, as it falls into the gospel rap genre. West has made previous remarks saying that he doesn’t ever intend to leave this genre. Drake questioned if West would ever return to making secular music.

“God bless him on his new journey, but I don’t even know if he’s ever going to make secular music again or not… I don’t know. If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I guess that’s what it is. I’m always down,” he said of West.

West didn’t appreciate Drake’s use of secular as he discussed during his recent Sunday Service performance at Skid Row. The performance was in celebration of the one-year anniversary of West having formed his Sunday Service choir.

“I take offense when somebody call me secular,” West said.

He then launched into a rant in which he discussed the many great things he’s doing for the Skid Row community, including helping to establish affordable housing. He then explained what he believes the word secular really means.

“But don’t call me secular ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Drake explained that he is on perfectly good terms with West overall and that he is still one of his favorite artists. He doesn’t take back the positive comments he has made about West previously. However, his view on West has changed in the sense that he no longer idolizes him in the way he once did now that he has grown up.

“Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore,” Drake said.

While Drake may have reconciled with West, he has no intention of doing so with Pusha T, who is his rap enemy. Their feud is longstanding and involves diss tracks.